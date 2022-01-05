Franchon Crews-Dezurn and Elin Cederroos sign with Matchroom ahead of spring unification

After watching Triller completely beef its attempts to get them into a ring together, unified super middleweight champions Franchon Crews-Dezurn and Elin Cederroos have signed with Matchroom Boxing, which will stage the undisputed title clash this coming spring.

Welcome to the Team @thehhdiva and Elin Cederroos and delighted to have signed for the Undisputed fight in Spring this Year. Fight date dropping soon! @daznboxing pic.twitter.com/FgwNPWPey0 — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) January 5, 2022

The date and location “will be announced soon.”

Crews-Dezurn (7-1, 2 KO), unbeaten since a debut loss to Claressa Shields, claimed WBC gold in 2018 with a decision over Maricela Cornejo before adding the WBO belt to her trophy case in their rematch. A rough loss to Alejandra Jimenez followed, which was later overturned due to a failed drug test, and she stayed busy in January by shutting out Ashleigh Curry in a non-title fight.

“It’s no party without The Heavy Hitting Diva!” said Crews-Dezurn. “I’ve worked and earned everything I have so if Elin or anybody else think they will take shit from me they truly have me mistaken.

“I really don’t wanna talk, I’m just going to bring that action for the main attraction and get everything I deserve. It’s about legacy and survival so I appreciate Eddie Hearn, Matchroom, DAZN and Peter Kahn for making this happen. It’s my time to live up to my own expectations I’m great!”

Sweden’s Cederroos (12-3, 5 KO), beat former titlist Femke Hermans for the IBF title in 2018. Two years later, she warred her way past Alicia Napoleon Espinosa for the WBA belt, parlaying an early knockdown into a one-point margin on all three scorecards.

I have been ready for this fight for a long time now,” said Cederroos. I am grateful that Matchroom and DAZN has given us the opportunity to make it real. It going to be a prestigious fight for the world of boxing and a big step for women’s boxing.

“Hopefully I will be able to show my true power. We come from the land of the ice and snow.”

This one’s well-matched and long overdue. May the new management do a slightly better job of it.