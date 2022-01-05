 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sunny Edwards claims Julio Cesar Martinez unification is “close”

Edwards holds the IBF flyweight title, Martinez the WBC

By Patrick L. Stumberg
Jayson Mama v Sunny Edwards Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images

After a breakout 2021 that saw him win and defend flyweight gold, Sunny Edwards claims that a blockbuster unification clash with WBC titlist Julio Cesar Martinez is “close to getting made.”

While the presence of Junto Nakatani makes it hard to say with certainty that this is the best possible fight at 112, it’s definitely the most interesting both in and out of the ring. Martinez (18-1, 14 KO) was putting Edwards’ (17-0, 4 KO) brother Charlie through the woodchipper in 2019 before stupidly hitting him while he was down, giving the matchup a pre-installed revenge narrative.

The clash of styles is every bit as fascinating. “Rey” is one of the most pathologically aggressive fighters in the entire sport, a 5’2” ball of murderous intent with zero regard for his own well-being and some sneaky technical acumen behind the controlled explosion he calls offense. Edwards, on the other hand, proved that he might be the best pure boxer in the division by outclassing Moruti Mthalane last April.

Nothing is even close to final, obviously, but the optimists among you have something to look forward to.

