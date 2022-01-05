Rene Tellez Giron vs Luis Melendez co-headlines Conceicao-Martinez on January 29th

Top Rank’s January 29th Robson Conceicao vs. Xavier Martinez show has acquired a very interesting co-main event, which sees rising young lightweights Rene Tellez Giron and Luis Melendez collide in a Mexico vs. Puerto Rico showdown.

Jan. 29's fight night will also include...



A vs co-main clash

The return of unbeaten @NicoAliX74

Tulsa-born Heavyweight Jeremiah Milton#ConceicaoMartinez | ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/H1PLVX0JGx — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) January 5, 2022

Nico Ali Walsh and Jermiah Milton will be in action as well.

The 22-year-old Giron (16-1, 10 KO), whose only pro loss was a well-aged decision against Michel Rivera, burst onto the world stage in 2019 by knocking out unbeaten Olympian Karlos Balderas. He’s since won two straight, both by stoppage, and signed with Bob Arum and co. ahead of his most recent win.

“I told my manager, Frank Espinoza, that I am ready to fight any junior lightweight out there,” Giron said. “Melendez answered the call, and we’re going to give the Tulsa fans a great fight. Whenever you have a Mexican versus a Puerto Rican, it can’t help but be toe-to-toe.”

Melendez (17-1, 13 KO), 23, suffered an upset decision loss to 1-2 Elliot De Jesus in his third pro fight. He’s been rather conservative with his opposition since; his biggest test to date came last November, when he narrowly edged out Thomas Mattice over eight rounds.

Melendez said, “I jumped at this opportunity without hesitation. I’m thankful for this platform, and I will put the 130-pound division on notice. Giron is the man in my way. I am the next Puerto Rican star, and I will prove it in Tulsa.”

Even without any marquee names, I’m liking the matchmaking on this card. Let’s see if it lives up to its potential.