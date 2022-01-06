Tyson Fury proposes boxing match against Francis Ngannou

We’re still in a bit of the lull period for boxing following the holiday season, and WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is clearly in good spirits. Fury is most recently coming off a conclusive stoppage win over Deontay Wilder last October to finalize their epic trilogy, and while Fury has been linked to potential fights against Dillian Whyte and Oleksandr Usyk in the coming year, Fury has taken it upon himself to throw a curveball out there.

“Who would like to see me fight this beast boxing rules, UFC gloves?” Fury posted on Twitter this morning with a fight poster showing him against MMA heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

That tweet sparked a good deal of engagement rather quickly for Fury, even if the idea of the fight could easily be considered a long shot by pretty much any measurement. Then again, as we’ve seen in recent years, absolutely nothing is completely out of the question if there’s enough money involved.

What say you, fans? Any interest here?