Kash Farooq retires from boxing at age 26

Farooq ends his career 16-1 with six knockouts

By Patrick L. Stumberg
Lee McGregor v Kash Farooq - British Bantamweight Title Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group via Getty Images

Just three days after his 26th birthday, once-beaten bantamweight prospect Kash Farooq has retired from the sport of boxing. St. Andrew’s Sporting Club, where he will now serve as “Head of Talent,” broke the news on Twitter this morning.

No explanation was offered beyond “unforeseen circumstances.” Farooq did suffer a hand injury in November, but it’s unknown whether that played a factor. Rival Lee McGregor took to social media to give Farooq his best.

The Pakistani-born, Glasgow-based “Untouchable” spent just over six years as a professional, claiming the British bantamweight title in 2018 with a 73-second wipeout of Jamie Wilson and ultimately making three successful defenses before a controversial split decision loss to McGregor. He subsequently bounced back by winning three straight, prompting the BBBofC to order a rematch that never materialized.

He ends his career at 16-1 with six knockouts.

As unfortunate as this turn of events may be, he at least gets out with his health intact and an opportunity already lined up. We wish him the best of luck in his future ventures.

