Kash Farooq retires from boxing at age 26

Just three days after his 26th birthday, once-beaten bantamweight prospect Kash Farooq has retired from the sport of boxing. St. Andrew’s Sporting Club, where he will now serve as “Head of Talent,” broke the news on Twitter this morning.

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT⁣

⁣

It will come as a shock but due to unforeseen circumstances, we regret to announce that Kash Farooq is hanging up his gloves and retiring from professional boxing. ⁣

⁣

Please see above for our full statement. @kashfarooq@matchroomboxing@bbbofcuk pic.twitter.com/EE1C7jPB8R — St Andrew's S.C (@StAndrewsSC) January 6, 2022

No explanation was offered beyond “unforeseen circumstances.” Farooq did suffer a hand injury in November, but it’s unknown whether that played a factor. Rival Lee McGregor took to social media to give Farooq his best.

@kashFarooq I wish you nothing but the best in the future champ. A pleasure to share the ring with you ❤️ @MatchroomBoxing pic.twitter.com/c1DrUQmTND — Lee McGregor (@LeeMcGregor3) January 6, 2022

The Pakistani-born, Glasgow-based “Untouchable” spent just over six years as a professional, claiming the British bantamweight title in 2018 with a 73-second wipeout of Jamie Wilson and ultimately making three successful defenses before a controversial split decision loss to McGregor. He subsequently bounced back by winning three straight, prompting the BBBofC to order a rematch that never materialized.

He ends his career at 16-1 with six knockouts.

As unfortunate as this turn of events may be, he at least gets out with his health intact and an opportunity already lined up. We wish him the best of luck in his future ventures.