Juan Francisco Estrada vs Roman Gonzalez 3 signed for March 5th in San Diego

After several stretches of radio silence and a false start or two, it’s finally happening. Mike Coppinger reports that Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez have signed contracts to meet in a rubber match on March 5th in San Diego’s Pechanga Arena.

The fight will, unsurprisingly, headline on DAZN.

Estrada (42-3, 28 KO) and Gonzalez (50-3, 41 KO) currently sit at 1-1 in their series. Gonzalez, already a dominant two-division champion took a competitive decision over a 22-year-old “Gallo” in 2012. When they met again nine years later, it was Estrada who entered as the favorite due to Gonzalez’s apparently decline, but “Chocolatito” put forth a tremendous effort that earned him the win in the eyes of the public, if not those of two of the three judges.

It’s still a terrific matchup between two men with strong claims of being the best in the world at 115, and it’ll lead the winner into a rematch with either Srisaket Sor Rungvisai or Carlos Cuadras after they settle their score on February 5th. Sign me up.