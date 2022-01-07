Kiko Martinez set to defend featherweight title against Josh Warrington, March 26

IBF featherweight titleholder Kiko Martinez (43-10-2, 30 KOs) has reportedly agreed to terms with Josh Warrington (30-1-1, 7 KOs) to stage a March 26th title defense airing on DAZN, according to ESPN’s Mike Coppinger. Martinez and Warrington will once again collide in rematch of their 2017 fight which saw Warrington take a majority decision.
Martinez, 35, has a bit of an up-and-down time since the first Warrington fight, losing fights to Gary Russell Jr and Zelfa Barrett along the way, but most recently won a stunning stoppage of Kid Galahad last fall to find himself in position as world champion.
Warrington, 31, is most recently coming off back-to-back fights against Mauricio Lara during his 2021 campaign, the first one seeing him stopped by Lara in February to only then reach a technical draw in their September rematch following a nasty clash of heads that forced an early stoppage. Warrington certainly doesn’t have much momentum heading into this fight, but he does have an opportunity to grab some hardware.
