Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano 2 now targeted for March in Houston

2022’s first undisputed title fight has been pushed back a bit. Keith Idec reports that the rematch between Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano, previously scheduled for February 26th, will now take place on either March 12th or March 19th at Houston’s Toyota Center.

It would run unopposed on the 12th, though it could square off with Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Michael McKinson on DAZN a week later.

WBC/IBF/WBA champ Charlo (34-1-1, 18 KO) and WBO champ Castano (17-0-2, 12 KO) first met in San Antonio this past July, putting on an excellent battle that saw Charlo’s late-blooming power clash with Castano’s suffocating pressure. Castano appeared to get the better of things, but was forced to settle for a split draw thanks to an even scorecard and an inexplicable 117-111 from Nelson Vazquez.

All that aside, seeing the two best super welterweights lock horns again is cause for celebration. May the violence continue.