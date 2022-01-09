Jake Paul turning his attention to Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, no longer interested in Tommy Fury

As Jake Paul continues his boxing campaign there have been more and more calls for him to box an actual boxer, as opposed to the fellow YouTubers, and athletes from other sports. Recently there’s been talk of a proposed fight between Paul and former middleweight titleholder Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., and Paul doesn’t deny that it’s a fight he’s looking forward to.

Speaking with Chris Mannix for The Volume Sports, Mannix asks Paul about his plans to step up his level of boxing competition to which Paul responds:

“The Julio Cesar Chavez (fight), I like that fight a lot because it silences the critics” Paul said. “He was a former world champion and I know I can beat him. That challenge excites me and I’m down.

“This is what people don’t understand, they say even after I knocked out Woodley they were all like ‘fight a real boxer,’ I’m like ‘you guys, I tried, and he dropped out of the fight two weeks before. So I want to fight a real boxer, like newsflash, and I’m going to, just have some fuckin’ patience.”

When Mannix then asked about potentially scheduling a fight with Tommy Fury again, Paul made it clear that shipped has sailed.

“He wants the payday. But look, I said it before, I don’t want to take the fight with him. He doesn’t deserve it. I’d rather fight Tyson. I’ll fight his brother or his dad before I fight Tommy.”