Since it seems we not imminently awaiting an announcement for an undisputed welterweight unification between Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford, we might as well look at some other potential options for the future. Terence Crawford has been extremely vocal about his intention on soon moving up to the 154 lb division to take on Jermell Charlo, but Charlo himself hasn’t exactly welcomed the idea with open arms.

Instead Charlo had firmly suggested that Crawford look elsewhere in the welterweight division rather than seek out a fight against himself, and has just recently thrown out the idea of Crawford trying his hand with a softer touch at 154 — one that Charlo believes would still be too much for Crawford.

I KO’d better oppositions ever done.. let’s compare.. ? Who dude Knocked out ? — JERMELL CHARLO (@TwinCharlo) September 29, 2022

Who has he fought ? — JERMELL CHARLO (@TwinCharlo) September 29, 2022

Who has he knocked out ? — JERMELL CHARLO (@TwinCharlo) September 29, 2022

Lubin will KO TC move up to 154 we’ll see !!!! — JERMELL CHARLO (@TwinCharlo) September 29, 2022

Charlo throwing Erickson Lubin’s name out there as a potential opponent instead of voluntarily offering to take care of Crawford himself drew a lot of laughs from the welterweight titleholder, who questioned why the junior middleweight champion is trying to play matchmaker instead of — you know — taking care of the business himself as you’d expect a professional fighter to do.

Aww you wanted some attention… — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) September 30, 2022

How you a boxer but try to play matchmaker to keep mf off yo ass boy you a real life movie character. — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) September 30, 2022

If Crawford and Spence ultimately aren’t going to face one another, then a fight between Crawford and Charlo would certainly be more than palatable as a substitute. Surely it’s not likely to happen anytime soon, especially with Charlo having yet to show any actual inclination to entertain a fight against Crawford, but the idea of it on paper is surely intriguing from a fan’s perspective.