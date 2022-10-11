 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wilder-Helenius, Haney-Kambosos 2, Shields-Marshall previews, plus Eubank-Benn fallout: Boxing podcast for Oct. 11, 2022

John and Scott are back with previews of Deontay Wilder’s return, Haney-Kambosos 2, and Shields-Marshall, plus thoughts on the Eubank-Benn fallout and much more.

By Scott Christ and John N. Hansen
Deontay Wilder returns and MUCH more this week in boxing!
Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images

It’s Tuesday, so that means it’s podcast day here at Bad Left Hook!

John and myself return to you with a massive weekend of fights approaching, as Deontay Wilder returns against Robert Helenius, Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr meet in a rematch, Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall finally happens, and more!

Plus, we share some thoughts on the Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn fiasco and fallout, Sebastian Fundora’s weekend win, and some news of the week, though there wasn’t a ton other than the obvious.

Thank you for listening and join us again next Tuesday!

A quick rundown of the topics:

  • 0:00:00 Introduction!
  • 0:02:32 Preview: Deontay Wilder returns against Robert Helenius, plus the undercard featuring Caleb Plant vs Anthony Dirrell
  • 0:24:48 Preview: Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr is happening again
  • 0:33:32 Preview: Shields vs Marshall, which we just previewed a few weeks ago, it’s back! Plus Matchroom heads to Australia and some third-tier social media guys fight on DAZN
  • 0:40:05 Intermission: Talkin’ baseball following boxing’s lead
  • 0:57:45 Eubank vs Benn fiasco, fallout, and disgrace
  • 1:11:01 Review: Sebastian Fundora, Carlos Adames, and Fernando Martinez win on Showtime
  • 1:21:15 News of the week: Joe Cordina forced to give up IBF title, Hughie Fury out with long COVID

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.

