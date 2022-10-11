Artur Beterbiev vs Anthony Yarde now targeted for January 28th in London

Frank Warren recently sat down for a lengthy interview with iFL TV, and while Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua and Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn were obviously the topics of choice, he did take time to update us on the other fighters in his stable. Perhaps most interestingly, he confirmed that the postponed light heavyweight title fight between Artur Beterbiev and Anthony Yarde will now take place January 28th in London.

Yarde (22-2, 21 KO), who hasn’t fought since stopping Lyndon Arthur in their rematch last December, will take a tune-up fight on November 19th. Per Warren, that card will also feature the return of Zach Parker.

Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KO) injured himself back in August, scrapping what was to be an October date with Yarde and his fastest turnaround since 2015. It’s a sadly familiar story for the Chechen bruiser, whose two-fight 2021 was a rare burst of activity.

Should Beterbiev emerge victorious, odds are that Callum Smith will be next. Yarde will clear his WBO obligations and he won’t have an IBF mandatory until Jean Pascal and Michael Eifert share the ring, so the WBC is up next in the rotation. If Dmitry Bivol does end up rematching Canelo Alvarez in May, the timing should work out well for a potential unification.