Michael Conlan vs Karim Guerfi set for December 10th in Belfast

Michael Conlan revealed today that he’ll squeeze one more fight into his 2022 campaign when he faces Karim Guerfi on December 10th, headlining his second consecutive show at Belfast’s SSE Arena.

Conlan (17-1, 8 KO) fights for the second time since last March’s Fight of the Year candidate against Leigh Wood, which saw him seize control of the early rounds before succumbing to a buzzer-beater knockout. He got back on track in August with a one-sided decision over Miguel Marriaga and faces a similar level of opposition in Guerfi (31-6, 9 KO).

The Frenchman became a two-weight European champion with a split decision over Andoni Gago in August 2021 and was beating the dog excrement out of Jordan Gill in his inaugural defense before getting clocked out of nowhere. He last saw action in July, taking home a unanimous decision over the delightfully named Ricardo Mercado to re-enter the win column.

Conlan countrymen Tyrone McKenna (23-3-1, 6 KO), Sean McComb (14-1, 5 KO), and Kurt Walker (3-0, 1 KO) will be in action as well.