A big women’s showdown was all lined up between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall until the death of Queen Elizabeth forced a late postponement of the fight. At first Shields expressed her understandable frustration after going through a training camp and being primed for a fight, only to be told last minute that it wouldn’t be happening as scheduled.

Now, however, with some more time to think about things, Shields tells Sky Sports that she thinks the postponement with only help her put on a more dominating performance against Marshall.

“The postponement was like a blessing in disguise. The goal is even bigger now, from September to now. I knew I was going to beat Savannah Marshall on September 10, but now I really feel in my spirit that I am going to knock Savannah Marshall out, this is going to be my statement fight, she said.”

Shields would add in how much Marshall has criticized her for her supposed lack of punching power, but insists that Marshall won’t be willing to stand and trade with her despite those proclamations.

“She talked all that stuff about pillow fists, but she’s not going to stand there and fight me. She’s not going to be able to handle my shots. She can’t outbox me. She’s not very skilled.”

And with Shields expecting an easy, dominating win over Marshall, she just wants to take her credit and carry on with her career, believing she’s already mentally beaten her rival. Physically, however, she plans on finishing the job this weekend.