With everything looking ready to go for this weekend’s lightweight rematch between undisputed champion Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr, Bill Haney takes some time to talk about what he’s seen and how the team is feeling heading into this sequel. As you’ll see, the elder Haney is in great spirits and assures everyone that we’re going to see an even better version of Devin once the bell rings.

“Everything’s looking good,” Bill Haney said. “You see Devin is looking amazing, you can see the aura in our team, the confidence. You can feel our energy here in Melbourne. The people of Melbourne have been great to us. Shout out to the Victorian government who did a wonderful job to make this happen, of course Top Rank, Lou DiBella...you can already see what’s happening. We’re ready to go.

“We’ve been running through sparring partners. Devin, like I say, you’re gonna see a new and improved Devin. In four months he got right back in the gym, we adjusted some things, and you’ll see a new and improved Devin.

“If we knew it was going to be this good and if we knew the people of Melbourne were going to be this good to us we would’ve signed up to come here three times.”