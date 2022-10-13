With George Kambosos Jr on the verge of an opportunity to win all major world titles off Devin Haney in this weekend’s rematch, Kambosos talks to the media about the changes in his camp and his new disposition for this fight.

“I feel very relaxed, very zoned in,” Kambosos said. “And like I said, I’m a fighter. I’ve got my fighter’s hat on, I’m not trying to do anything else but the event already is going great. It’s going fantastic so we’re very focused, very zoned in.

“I don’t need no suits, I don’t need fancy stuff. Everyone knows ‘Ferocious’ Kambosos. I’m a fighter, that’s all that matters to me now. When I went back to that dressing room (after the first fight) my mindset changed right away. ‘I’m the challenger again.’

“I was not upset, I was in a familiar place and it’s where I’ve been most of my career so doubt me, no problem. I love when they doubt me, I love when they think I have no chance. It’s okay, we’ll prove ‘em wrong once again.

“Love me or hate me, within a year, three undisputed fights. No matter what they say, back-to-back-to-back, and I’ll continue this trend. I give my blood to this sport and for as long as I can do it I will fight at the highest level and beat the highest level.

“We’ve come with a fantastic game plan so we’re ready for whatever. Whatever style, if he’s the same style — let’s see what he tries, and man-to-man, let’s fight.

“I’ve taken it old school. I’ve gone back to my roots, I’ve gone back to what got me there, and that’s what matters.”