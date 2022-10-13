With this weekend set to hold the undisputed lightweight title rematch between Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr, promoter Lou DiBella talks abouut the fight and what Kambosos needs to do in order to put himself in a position to win back the titles.

“I’m not predicting any result, I’d be crazy to,” DiBella said. “(Kambosos) got beaten almost every round in the last fight, but he didn’t sell out, he didn’t go to the wall to make Devin as uncomfortable as Devin needs to be. If he does that this time I think you’ll see a very different fight.

“Anybody that’s expecting the same kind of fight from last time is just wrong. It’s not gonna be that. It’s gonna be a much better fight. He’s gotta fight without regard for his well-being. He’s got to.

“He’s fighting a guy that you can’t box with, you have to make Devin uncomfortable. Devin is too good to box with and think you’re going to be able to technically outclass him. That’s not gonna happen.

“George needs to make him uncomfortable, George needs to make it a brawl, George needs to get inside, and he fuckin’ better know that. I think he does.”