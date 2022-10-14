How to watch Wilder vs Helenius: PPV price, start time, live streams, running order, full card information

How to watch Wilder vs Helenius

United States

Wilder vs Helenius is a Premier Boxing Champions pay-per-view from FOX Sports, and as such, you’ll have to pay to see it. You can order through traditional cable and satellite options, and if you want a streaming option, you can go through FITE TV, PPV.com, or FOX Sports directly.

The show is priced at $74.99 and will include four fights on the PPV portion of the card.

Elsewhere around the world

FITE TV will have the PPV in the United Kingdom for £12.99, and it will also air in Australia on PPV for a price of $59.95.

We will have live coverage!

If you’re unable to watch live or want the best place around to talk about the fights while they’re happening, we’ll have live coverage starting from 7 pm ET with the prelim fights, and continuing at 9 pm ET with updates and round-by-round for the PPV main card.

What time will the main event start?

The main event will start at approximately Midnight ET.

The prelims will start at 5 pm ET, with the PPV main card beginning at 9 pm ET. Prelims will air on FS2.

Full card lineup

PPV:

Deontay Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KO) vs Robert Helenius (31-3, 25 KO), heavyweights, 12 rounds, WBC eliminator

Caleb Plant (21-1, 12 KO) vs Anthony Dirrell (34-2-2, 25 KO), super middleweights, 12 rounds, WBC eliminator

Frank Sanchez (20-0, 13 KO) vs Carlos Negron (25-3, 20 KO), heavyweights, 10 rounds

Gary Antonio Russell (19-0, 12 KO) vs Emmanuel Rodriguez (20-2, 13 KO), rematch, bantamweights, 12 rounds, WBA and IBF eliminator

Prelims: