How to watch Shields vs Marshall: PPV price, start time, live streams, running order, full card information

Here’s how you can watch Shields vs Marshall around the world on Saturday.

By Scott Christ
/ new
Photo by Mark Robinson/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

How to watch Shields vs Marshall

United States

ESPN+ will have the fights in the US, starting from 2:30 pm ET.

United Kingdom

The fights will air on Sky Sports in the UK starting at 7:30 pm local time.

We will have live coverage!

If you’re unable to watch live or want the best place around to talk about the fights while they’re happening, we’ll have live coverage starting from 2:30 pm ET and round-by-round updates for Shields vs Marshall and Mayer vs Baumgardner.

What time will the main event start?

The main event will likely start at approximately 5 pm ET in the US, 10 pm in the UK.

Full card lineup

Main card:

  • Claressa Shields (12-0, 2 KO) vs Savannah Marshall (12-0, 10 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds, for undisputed championship (Shields’ WBC, WBA, and IBF titles and Marshall’s WBO title)
  • Mikaela Mayer (17-0, 5 KO) vs Alycia Baumgardner (12-1, 7 KO), junior lightweights, 10 rounds, for Mayer’s IBF and WBO titles and Baumgardner’s WBC title
  • Lauren Price (1-0, 0 KO) vs Timea Belik (6-6, 2 KO), welterweights, 6 rounds
  • Karriss Artingstall (1-0, 0 KO) vs Marina Sakharov (5-16-2, 3 KO), featherweights, 6 rounds
  • Caroline Dubois (3-0, 2 KO) vs Milena Koleva (10-14-1, 4 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds
  • Shannon Ryan (2-0, 0 KO) vs Bucha El Quaissi (3-2-3, 1 KO), junior bantamweights, 6 rounds

