How to watch Haney vs Kambosos 2: PPV price, start time, live streams, running order, full card information

Here's how you can watch Haney vs Kambosos 2 across the world.

By Scott Christ
/ new
Here’s how you can watch Haney vs Kambosos 2 across the world
Here’s how you can watch Haney vs Kambosos 2 across the world
Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

How to watch Haney vs Kambosos 2

United States

ESPN will have the main card on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 10:30 pm ET, with the fight also airing on ESPN+ if you don’t have ESPN. Undercard coverage starts at 8 pm ET on ESPN+.

Australia

The show will air in Australia on PPV for a price of $59.95. The local time in Australia — where the fight is taking place — will be Sunday, Oct. 16, with the show starting at 11 am local time.

United Kingdom

Sky Sports Arena will have the fight in the UK starting at 1 am local time.

We will have live coverage!

If you’re unable to watch live or want the best place around to talk about the fights while they’re happening, we’ll have live coverage starting from 10:30 pm ET with round-by-round updates during the main event.

What time will the main event start?

The main event will start around 10:30 pm ET (7:30 pm PT) in the United States on Saturday night, which is 2:30 pm on Sunday in Australia, and 3:30 am on Sunday in the United Kingdom.

Full card lineup

Main card (US):

  • Devin Haney (28-0, 15 KO) vs George Kambosos Jr (20-1, 10 KO), rematch, lightweights, 12 rounds, for Haney’s undisputed championship (WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO titles)

Undercard:

  • Jason Moloney (24-2, 19 KO) vs Nawaphon Kaikanha (56-1-1, 46 KO), bantamweights, 12 rounds
  • Andrew Moloney (24-2, 16 KO) vs Norbelto Jimenez (31-9-6, 16 KO), junior bantamweights, 10 rounds
  • Cherneka Johnson (14-1, 6 KO) vs Susie Ramadan (29-3, 12 KO), junior featherweights, 10 rounds, for Johnson’s IBF title

