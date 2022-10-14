On the verge of this weekend’s lightweight title rematch between Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr, Top Rank releases it’s latest episode of Real Time, taking viewers inside the mind and training camps of both fighters leading into the bout.

Haney, who easily handled Kambosos the first time around, has noticed a change in attitude in his opponent, and expects things to stay that way from here on out.

“This time around he’s much more humble. I gave him some humble pie, and after this I’ll send him into retirement,” Haney said.

Kambosos, however, isn’t interested in taking any pre-fight bait, and continues to play things extremely cool, calm, and collected.

“Nice and relaxed, man” Kambosos says. “No emotion. Just having a good time, enjoying. No struggle with weight, I’m on weight right now so I feel good, man...I’m very appreciative of the fans and their support and they’re gonna turn out in numbers for this fight and they’re going to be watching as well.”

At the press conference Kambosos was gifted a copy of The Art of War — a gift that was not well received as it was flung to the floor. During the face off that took place shortly after, Haney shared some more words of encouragement to Kambosos.

“You’re a terrible puncher,” Devin Haney said to Kambosos while his father pressed Kambosos about whether or not he’ll sell out to get the win. “No counter punching. You can’t put the pressure,” Haney continued. “Why you ain’t pay your coach? Why you ain’t pay Peter Kahn. That’s fucked up. You’re gonna get your karma. I thought you were better than that, I thought you were a man of your word. Pay your coach, man. That’s fucked up.”

“The people want to know what you’re gonna do, George,” Bill Haney asked. “You gonna wait, you gonna debate, or you gonna come fight? This shit’s boring because of you, George. We got to come to Australia and chase you around the ring? Come get it!”

The world will find out this weekend.