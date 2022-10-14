Haney vs Kambosos 2 weigh-in results and video: Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr make weight, minor chaos on the stage

Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr are set for their undisputed lightweight championship rematch in Melbourne, Australia, with Haney defending the WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO titles that he unified with a win over Kambosos in June.

Haney (27-0, 15 KO) came in at 134.81 lbs and looked sharp on the scales, as did the challenger. Kambosos (20-1, 10 KO) weighed in at 134.04, so comfortably under the limit, unlike this past June, when Kambosos did fail to hit the 135 lb limit on his first attempt, ultimately coming back to make it.

“We put in the work and that’s a statement right there, and we’ll make a statement tomorrow,” Kambosos said. “I’m ripped and ready. We’ll see tomorrow what he does and what I bring. The world will see.”

Haney stepped straight into an intense face-off with Kambosos before speaking, and then the stage erupted into some minor chaos after the two fighters shoved around a little bit.

Haney’s side of the stage was rushed by a small group of men, which was quelled quickly.

“We’ve got a fight. We’re going to get it on tomorrow, and may the best man win,” Haney said after. When asked if he was ready for a different style from Kambosos, he simply said, “Of course,” then walked away with his team.

We’ll have live coverage and round-by-round updates for the Haney vs Kambosos 2 main event tomorrow night, starting at 10:30 pm ET. Check here for more info on how to watch, wherever you are.

Undercard weights

Jason Moloney 117.83 vs Nawaphon Kaikanha 117.39

Andrew Moloney 114.75 vs Norbelto Jimenez 114.97

Cherneka Johnson 121.03 vs Susie Ramadan 119.38

Hemi Ahio 243.39 vs Faiga Opelu 223.87

David Nyika 199.73 vs Titi Motusaga 196.98

Haney vs Kambosos 2 weigh-in video