Shields vs Marshall: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall settle the score today in London, plus Mayer vs Baumgardner and more on a huge all-women’s show!

By Scott Christ
Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall settle the score today in London
Photo by Mark Robinson/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Claressa Shields takes on Savannah Marshall for the undisputed middleweight championship of the world, and Mikaela Mayer faces Alycia Baumgardner for three world titles at junior lightweight, headlining a big all-women’s boxing show today from London.

We’ll be here starting at 2:30 pm ET with live updates, highlights, and results, including round-by-round for the two big world title fights. All updates will come in this stream:

Join us today!

Main Card (ESPN+, 2:30 pm ET)

  • Claressa Shields (12-0, 2 KO) vs Savannah Marshall (12-0, 10 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds, for undisputed championship (Shields’ WBC, WBA, and IBF titles and Marshall’s WBO title)
  • Mikaela Mayer (17-0, 5 KO) vs Alycia Baumgardner (12-1, 7 KO), junior lightweights, 10 rounds, for Mayer’s IBF and WBO titles and Baumgardner’s WBC title
  • Lauren Price (1-0, 0 KO) vs Timea Belik (6-6, 2 KO), welterweights, 6 rounds
  • Karriss Artingstall (1-0, 0 KO) vs Marina Sakharov (5-16-2, 3 KO), featherweights, 6 rounds
  • Caroline Dubois (3-0, 2 KO) vs Milena Koleva (10-14-1, 4 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds
  • Shannon Ryan (2-0, 0 KO) vs Bucha El Quaissi (3-2-3, 1 KO), junior bantamweights, 6 rounds

