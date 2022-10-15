Haney vs Kambosos 2: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr are set to run it back tonight, with Haney’s undisputed lightweight championship on the line in their rematch from Melbourne, Australia.
Wil Esco will be here for round-by-round of the main event starting at 10:30 pm ET. Updates will come in this stream:
Undercard (ESPN+, 8:00 pm ET)
- Jason Moloney (24-2, 19 KO) vs Nawaphon Kaikanha (56-1-1, 46 KO), bantamweights, 12 rounds
- Andrew Moloney (24-2, 16 KO) vs Norbelto Jimenez (31-9-6, 16 KO), junior bantamweights, 10 rounds
- Cherneka Johnson (14-1, 6 KO) vs Susie Ramadan (29-3, 12 KO), junior featherweights, 10 rounds, for Johnson’s IBF title
- Hemi Ahio (19-0, 14 KO) vs Faiga Opelu (14-3-1, 10 KO), heavyweights, 8 rounds
- David Nyika (4-0, 3 KO) vs Titi Motusaga (4-0, 3 KO), cruiserweights, 6 rounds
Main Event (ESPN and ESPN+, 10:30 pm ET)
- Devin Haney (28-0, 15 KO) vs George Kambosos Jr (20-1, 10 KO), rematch, lightweights, 12 rounds, for Haney’s undisputed championship (WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO titles)
