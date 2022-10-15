 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Haney vs Kambosos 2: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr meet again tonight from Australia.

By Scott Christ and Wil Esco
/ new
Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr meet again tonight from Australia
Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr meet again tonight from Australia
Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr are set to run it back tonight, with Haney’s undisputed lightweight championship on the line in their rematch from Melbourne, Australia.

Wil Esco will be here for round-by-round of the main event starting at 10:30 pm ET. Updates will come in this stream:

Undercard (ESPN+, 8:00 pm ET)

  • Jason Moloney (24-2, 19 KO) vs Nawaphon Kaikanha (56-1-1, 46 KO), bantamweights, 12 rounds
  • Andrew Moloney (24-2, 16 KO) vs Norbelto Jimenez (31-9-6, 16 KO), junior bantamweights, 10 rounds
  • Cherneka Johnson (14-1, 6 KO) vs Susie Ramadan (29-3, 12 KO), junior featherweights, 10 rounds, for Johnson’s IBF title
  • Hemi Ahio (19-0, 14 KO) vs Faiga Opelu (14-3-1, 10 KO), heavyweights, 8 rounds
  • David Nyika (4-0, 3 KO) vs Titi Motusaga (4-0, 3 KO), cruiserweights, 6 rounds

Main Event (ESPN and ESPN+, 10:30 pm ET)

  • Devin Haney (28-0, 15 KO) vs George Kambosos Jr (20-1, 10 KO), rematch, lightweights, 12 rounds, for Haney’s undisputed championship (WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO titles)

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook