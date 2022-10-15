Wilder vs Helenius: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Deontay Wilder is ready for his first fight in a year tonight, as the heavyweight slugger returns to action in Brooklyn against Robert Helenius.

Live updates will start at 7 pm ET with the prelims on FS1, then continue with the PPV card at 9 pm ET. We’ll have live, round-by-round updates and scoring for Wilder vs Helenius and Plant vs Dirrell, plus highlights and more in this stream:

Prelims (FS1, 7:00 pm ET)

Vito Mielnicki Jr (12-1, 8 KO) vs Limberth Ponce (19-5, 11 KO), junior middleweights, 10 rounds

Michel Rivera (23-0, 14 KO) vs Jerry Perez (14-1, 11 KO), lightweights, 8 rounds

Gurgen Hovhannisyan (3-0, 3 KO) vs Michael Coffie (13-2, 10 KO), heavyweights, 8 rounds

Main Card (PPV, 9:00 pm ET)