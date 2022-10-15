 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wilder vs Helenius: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Deontay Wilder returns against Robert Helenius in tonight’s PBC PPV main event, plus Plant vs Dirrell and more!

By Scott Christ
Deontay Wilder returns against Robert Helenius in tonight’s PBC PPV main event!
Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Deontay Wilder is ready for his first fight in a year tonight, as the heavyweight slugger returns to action in Brooklyn against Robert Helenius.

Live updates will start at 7 pm ET with the prelims on FS1, then continue with the PPV card at 9 pm ET. We’ll have live, round-by-round updates and scoring for Wilder vs Helenius and Plant vs Dirrell, plus highlights and more in this stream:

Prelims (FS1, 7:00 pm ET)

  • Vito Mielnicki Jr (12-1, 8 KO) vs Limberth Ponce (19-5, 11 KO), junior middleweights, 10 rounds
  • Michel Rivera (23-0, 14 KO) vs Jerry Perez (14-1, 11 KO), lightweights, 8 rounds
  • Gurgen Hovhannisyan (3-0, 3 KO) vs Michael Coffie (13-2, 10 KO), heavyweights, 8 rounds

Main Card (PPV, 9:00 pm ET)

  • Deontay Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KO) vs Robert Helenius (31-3, 20 KO), heavyweights, 12 rounds, WBC eliminator
  • Caleb Plant (21-1, 12 KO) vs Anthony Dirrell (34-2-2, 25 KO), super middleweights, 12 rounds, WBC eliminator
  • Frank Sanchez (20-0, 13 KO) vs Carlos Negron (25-3, 20 KO), heavyweights, 10 rounds
  • Gary Antonio Russell (19-0, 12 KO) vs Emmanuel Rodriguez (20-2, 13 KO), bantamweights, 12 rounds, WBA and IBF eliminator

