Wilder vs Helenius: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Deontay Wilder is ready for his first fight in a year tonight, as the heavyweight slugger returns to action in Brooklyn against Robert Helenius.
Live updates will start at 7 pm ET with the prelims on FS1, then continue with the PPV card at 9 pm ET. We’ll have live, round-by-round updates and scoring for Wilder vs Helenius and Plant vs Dirrell, plus highlights and more in this stream:
Prelims (FS1, 7:00 pm ET)
- Vito Mielnicki Jr (12-1, 8 KO) vs Limberth Ponce (19-5, 11 KO), junior middleweights, 10 rounds
- Michel Rivera (23-0, 14 KO) vs Jerry Perez (14-1, 11 KO), lightweights, 8 rounds
- Gurgen Hovhannisyan (3-0, 3 KO) vs Michael Coffie (13-2, 10 KO), heavyweights, 8 rounds
Main Card (PPV, 9:00 pm ET)
- Deontay Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KO) vs Robert Helenius (31-3, 20 KO), heavyweights, 12 rounds, WBC eliminator
- Caleb Plant (21-1, 12 KO) vs Anthony Dirrell (34-2-2, 25 KO), super middleweights, 12 rounds, WBC eliminator
- Frank Sanchez (20-0, 13 KO) vs Carlos Negron (25-3, 20 KO), heavyweights, 10 rounds
- Gary Antonio Russell (19-0, 12 KO) vs Emmanuel Rodriguez (20-2, 13 KO), bantamweights, 12 rounds, WBA and IBF eliminator
Loading comments...