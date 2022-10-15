 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Shields vs Marshall: Boxing pros react to Claressa Shields’ big win over Savannah Marshall

Claressa Shields is receiving huge praise from fellow boxing pros for her win over Savannah Marshall.

Claressa Shields became an undisputed champion for a third time today in London, and for the second time at middleweight, beating Savannah Marshall in a fantastic battle at the O2 Arena.

Shields (13-0, 2 KO) beat Marshall (12-1, 10 KO) on scores of 96-94, 97-93, and 97-93, all of which seem fair to just about anyone, as Marshall gave this a fantastic go, but was just not quite on the level of Shields.

It was also a fight where Shields’ true greatness got to shine, as there’s no question that Marshall was the biggest test out there, showed up to fight and to win, and Shields just beat her.

There is really nothing more that Shields can achieve in boxing at age 28, but a rematch between these two is probably sounding good, and it was competitive and plenty entertaining enough to warrant one. You have to figure it would sell well again in the UK, and if actually promoted well, could sell in the US, too.

Shields’ fellow pros were highly impressed with her showing and with the fight, and there was plenty of love going Marshall’s way, too:

