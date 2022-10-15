Claressa Shields became an undisputed champion for a third time today in London, and for the second time at middleweight, beating Savannah Marshall in a fantastic battle at the O2 Arena.

Shields (13-0, 2 KO) beat Marshall (12-1, 10 KO) on scores of 96-94, 97-93, and 97-93, all of which seem fair to just about anyone, as Marshall gave this a fantastic go, but was just not quite on the level of Shields.

It was also a fight where Shields’ true greatness got to shine, as there’s no question that Marshall was the biggest test out there, showed up to fight and to win, and Shields just beat her.

There is really nothing more that Shields can achieve in boxing at age 28, but a rematch between these two is probably sounding good, and it was competitive and plenty entertaining enough to warrant one. You have to figure it would sell well again in the UK, and if actually promoted well, could sell in the US, too.

Shields’ fellow pros were highly impressed with her showing and with the fight, and there was plenty of love going Marshall’s way, too:

I believe Women’s boxing should Finally get what it deserves.

We sold out the Garden in the States

We sold out the 02 in the UK

Both main events are fights of the Yr candidates, we left it all in the Ring

We showed the World WE BELONG!

Congratulations to all the LADIES 2nite! — Amanda Serrano (@Serranosisters) October 15, 2022

Miss me wit the cap claressa won i don’t wanna hear nun besides that — Shakur Stevenson (@ShakurStevenson) October 15, 2022

Yea Claressa⛷ — 100 Billion (@coolboysteph) October 15, 2022

Marshall never stopped trying but Shields was brilliant tonight. Her hand speed, accuracy and defence off the ropes was the difference — Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) October 15, 2022

Shields’ been seriously waiting for the event to match the talent she showing. Tonight was the night, look how much it means to her Villain in build up, pure class the moment the first bell went. @Claressashields — Sunny Edwards (@SunnyEdwards) October 15, 2022

Revenge!! Great fight from both women though. Marshall is definitely a beast. @Claressashields @trboxing @ESPNRingside — Jamel Herring (@JamelHerring) October 15, 2022

Chin up @Savmarshall1 @Claressashields could be the most well rounded female fighter I’ve seen — Maxi Hughes (@BOXERMAXIHUGHES) October 15, 2022

7-3 shields for me. Crazy how good she is. I don’t think you’ll see another women fighter like her, unbelievable. Savannah Marshall should be absolutely proud. Did UK boxing proud — Gamal Yafai (@Gamal_yafai) October 15, 2022

Serena Williams Aretha Franklin and Clarissa Shields — Andy Lee (@AndyLeeBoxing) October 15, 2022

@Claressashields was something else there. Great fight. For me it wasn’t a close fight. But very exciting, credit to marshal — Luke Campbell MBE (@luke11campbell) October 15, 2022

I’m watching pro boxers on here score that #ShieldsMarshall a draw mate love Marshall, but that was some performance from Clarissa Shields and a brilliant advert for women’s boxing. Shields throws shots with brilliant technique and was a pleasure to watch then — Paul Smith (@PaulSmithJnr) October 15, 2022

Can’t nobody say nun now @Claressashields a animal good win champ — Tiger Johnson (@tigerjohnson216) October 15, 2022

What an unbelievable fight! Hats off to both. Gutted for Savannah and the team, but gotta give credit where it’s due, that was a great performance from Shields.

What an advert for boxing — Jamie Moore (@JamieMoore777) October 15, 2022

I scored that round by round, and ended up 5-5 I think shields won her rounds bigger but what a fight for womens boxing — Anthony Fowler (@afowler06) October 15, 2022

One of the best fights I’ve seen, neither deserves to loss #ShieldsMarshall @SkySportsBoxing — Conrad Cummings (@ChampCummings) October 15, 2022

Some fight that, thought Sheilds was clear winner though. Credit to Sheilds I never had her down as that good! Love to watch that again — Tom Farrell (@TomFarrell89) October 15, 2022

Great fight credit both fighters — Joe Gallagher (@JoeG) October 15, 2022

97-93 Shields #ShieldsMarshall



What a fight‼️



Congrats to both one — Orlando González (@CapuGonzalezPR) October 15, 2022