Lara vs Sanmartin, ShoBox, Golden Boy, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule, how to watch, full info for Oct. 20-22, 2022

Thursday, Oct. 20

DAZN and Social Media, 9:00 pm ET, Floyd Schofield vs Daniel Rosas. A pretty solid main event for the return of Golden Boy Fight Night, as young GBP prospect Schofield meets veteran Rosas in an eight-rounder. The show will also feature Anabel Ortiz vs Maria Santizo in an eight-rounder at 108 lbs, and more fights. A reminder again that these shows are free on Golden Boy’s YouTube and Facebook pages, but you can also watch on DAZN if you prefer, though you need your subscription there. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

Friday, Oct. 21

SHO, 9:30 pm ET, ShoBox: The New Generation. ShoBox is back with Isaiah Steen vs Sena Agbeko in the super middleweight main event, which is a replacement main event for the previously-scheduled Ali Izmailov vs Radivoje Kalajdzic. Also on the card: Sean Hemphill vs David Stevens, also at 168 lbs and Marquis Taylor vs Marlon Harrington at 154. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

Saturday, Oct. 22

DAZN, 8:00 pm ET, Mauricio Lara vs Jose Sanmartin. Look, this isn’t all that good, but it beats the night’s other card, and there are some people on this show who are relevant to the boxing world. Lightweight Angel Fierro is also in action. The show has some decent matchups on paper and could provide some action at the very least. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

FITE+, 10:00 pm ET, Kenzie Morrison vs Robert Simms. Triller Fight Club have their brand name on this one, and the card is called “Lineage of Greatness II,” because it features several sons of famous fighters like Tommy Morrison, Jose Luis Castillo, Roberto Duran, and Gerald McClellan. The promotional blurb on FITE literally says, “Who will be their opponents? Tune in, order today and find out right here on FITE!” perhaps because listing their opponents would be a turnoff.