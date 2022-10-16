Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) took care of business tonight in ESPN’s main event airing live from Melbourne, Australia. After winning a clear-but-dull decision over Kambosos earlier this year, Haney put on an even more dominating performance to win a unanimous decision over Kambosos (20-2, 10 KOs) on the cards over 12 rounds of action.

The fight started out much quicker than the last time around as Kambosos was intent on setting the tone and let go a number of hard punches in combination in the opening round. That was enough for me to edge the opening round to him. From there, however, it seemed that Haney was able to make the proper adjustment and just started picking Kambosos apart with jabs, lead right hands, and left hooks.

By the middle rounds it was clear that Kambosos had mounting frustration as he wasn’t able to find any success with his constant switching of stances which were designed to give Haney a difficult picture. Haney didn’t struggle much with that at all, as he started put put more and more punishment on Kambosos who was wearing the results on his face.

By the later rounds it was clear that Kambosos was fading even if his warrior heart has no quit in it. When Haney clearly started teeing off on Kambosos with a number of clean punches at will he did look like he tried to step it up to score the stoppage, but Kambosos was able to hang in there just long enough to make it to the final bell.

After the 12 full rounds of action it was clear who the winner was, and the official judges turned in scores of 119-109, and two scores of 108-110, which is what BLH scored the fight in favor of Haney. And with the win Haney has taken care of business with Kambosos and can move on to whatever comes next, while Kambosos slides back coming off two one-sided losses.

“We’re taking on all-comers,” Haney said when asked about his interest in facing Vasiliy Lomachenko or Gervonta Davis. “No matter who it is, we want to fight the best fighters in the world. I believe I’m the best fighter in the world. Whoever it is next, bring ‘em on.”

Haney vs Kambosos highlights