Devin Haney was once again simply too good for George Kambosos Jr, dominating their rematch tonight in Melbourne, Australia, and heading back to the United States once more as the undisputed lightweight champion of the world.

Haney (29-0, 15 KO) won on scores of 118-110, 118-110, and 119-109, with Kambosos (20-2, 10 KO) suffering a second straight defeat to the standout American and youngest fighter to ever become undisputed champion in the four-belt era.

For the 23-year-old Haney, there are obvious big fights out there at 135 for early next year, and Top Rank likely have designs on having Haney face Vasiliy Lomachenko, who will return to action on Oct. 29 against Jamaine Ortiz. They also have Shakur Stevenson in-house.

Outside of Top Rank, which is less likely but nothing’s impossible, there’s Gervonta “Tank” Davis, of course, and that would be the biggest name fight available, though it’s a long shot.

Fellow fighters had the same sort of praise they had months ago for Haney:

Good work Dev @Realdevinhaney — Shakur Stevenson (@ShakurStevenson) October 16, 2022

No need for the judges on this one. Haney won easily. Still was a good fight. #KambososHaney2 — Rougarou (@RPrograis) October 16, 2022

I hope Kambosos pays his team at least.#HaneyKambosos — Jamel Herring (@JamelHerring) October 16, 2022

Straight Paint Job by Haney #HaneyKambosos2 — Sergio Mora (@TheLatinSnake_) October 16, 2022

My Scorecard ✏️

117-111 Haney #HaneyKambosos



Outstanding perfomance from the youngest undisputed champion. — Orlando González (@CapuGonzalezPR) October 16, 2022