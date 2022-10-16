 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Haney vs Kambosos 2: Boxing pros react to Devin Haney’s second dominant win over George Kambosos Jr

Devin Haney dominated George Kambosos Jr a second time in Melbourne, drawing the same praise he did months ago.

By Scott Christ
Devin Haney was once again too good for George Kambosos Jr
Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Devin Haney was once again simply too good for George Kambosos Jr, dominating their rematch tonight in Melbourne, Australia, and heading back to the United States once more as the undisputed lightweight champion of the world.

Haney (29-0, 15 KO) won on scores of 118-110, 118-110, and 119-109, with Kambosos (20-2, 10 KO) suffering a second straight defeat to the standout American and youngest fighter to ever become undisputed champion in the four-belt era.

For the 23-year-old Haney, there are obvious big fights out there at 135 for early next year, and Top Rank likely have designs on having Haney face Vasiliy Lomachenko, who will return to action on Oct. 29 against Jamaine Ortiz. They also have Shakur Stevenson in-house.

Outside of Top Rank, which is less likely but nothing’s impossible, there’s Gervonta “Tank” Davis, of course, and that would be the biggest name fight available, though it’s a long shot.

Fellow fighters had the same sort of praise they had months ago for Haney:

