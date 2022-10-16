Deontay Wilder did Deontay Wilder stuff in his return to the ring, scoring a devastating first round knockout win over Robert Helenius at his favorite venue, Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KO) keeps up his career run of knocking out everyone he’s ever faced except for Tyson Fury, and heaven knows he did his best to knock out Tyson Fury. Helenius (31-4, 20 KO) was a huge underdog, of course, and even the exact result and the way this happened probably doesn’t surprise anyone, but it’s still always pretty crazy to see Wilder’s power in action.

I mean, he didn’t even fully extend on the punch.

As for what could be next, the WBC have a plan in place to match Wilder with fellow PBC star Andy Ruiz Jr in a super ultra mega duper for sure eliminator, probably with some novelty belt they have made up also “on the line,” and Wilder has mentioned WBA/IBF/WBO titleholder Oleksandr Usyk, too, and Usyk has said he would want to fight Wilder.

Here’s what the pros had to say about Wilder’s return:

Wow that was the most powerful fastest short right hand ever. Congratulations @BronzeBomber — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) October 16, 2022

DEONTAY WILDER 1ST ROUND KO. pic.twitter.com/jWrddAN4tQ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 16, 2022

Wilder will always be must watch tv!!! #BOMBSQUAD #WilderHelenius — Sergio Mora (@TheLatinSnake_) October 16, 2022

I mean..Did anyone actually think it was going to go passed 1 round? #WilderHelenius — Seniesa Estrada (@SeniesaEstrada) October 16, 2022

Ok I take that back wilder obviously has ko of the year so far that as ugly #WildervsHelenius — Jrock (@Jrockboxing) October 16, 2022

DAMM!! — Brandun Lee (@Brandun_Lee) October 16, 2022

Got damn Wilder — Ishé Oluwa Kamau Ali Smith (@IsheSugarShay) October 16, 2022

Honestly he beats everyone but Fury, Joshua better to stay the hell away from Wilder. Usyk hmmmmm man I dunno if you could take that shit — Ishé Oluwa Kamau Ali Smith (@IsheSugarShay) October 16, 2022

Boom what a fucking shot — Enzo Maccarinelli (@theRealEnzoMac) October 16, 2022