Deontay Wilder did Deontay Wilder stuff in his return to the ring, scoring a devastating first round knockout win over Robert Helenius at his favorite venue, Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.
Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KO) keeps up his career run of knocking out everyone he’s ever faced except for Tyson Fury, and heaven knows he did his best to knock out Tyson Fury. Helenius (31-4, 20 KO) was a huge underdog, of course, and even the exact result and the way this happened probably doesn’t surprise anyone, but it’s still always pretty crazy to see Wilder’s power in action.
I mean, he didn’t even fully extend on the punch.
As for what could be next, the WBC have a plan in place to match Wilder with fellow PBC star Andy Ruiz Jr in a super ultra mega duper for sure eliminator, probably with some novelty belt they have made up also “on the line,” and Wilder has mentioned WBA/IBF/WBO titleholder Oleksandr Usyk, too, and Usyk has said he would want to fight Wilder.
Here’s what the pros had to say about Wilder’s return:
Wow that was the most powerful fastest short right hand ever. Congratulations @BronzeBomber— Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) October 16, 2022
DEONTAY WILDER 1ST ROUND KO. pic.twitter.com/jWrddAN4tQ— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 16, 2022
$75 #WildervsHelenius pic.twitter.com/buvgNjYxOw— Jamel Herring (@JamelHerring) October 16, 2022
Wilder got that https://t.co/8ETCbEmhQw— Rougarou (@RPrograis) October 16, 2022
Wilder will always be must watch tv!!! #BOMBSQUAD #WilderHelenius— Sergio Mora (@TheLatinSnake_) October 16, 2022
I mean..Did anyone actually think it was going to go passed 1 round? #WilderHelenius— Seniesa Estrada (@SeniesaEstrada) October 16, 2022
Ok I take that back wilder obviously has ko of the year so far that as ugly #WildervsHelenius— Jrock (@Jrockboxing) October 16, 2022
DAMM!!— Brandun Lee (@Brandun_Lee) October 16, 2022
Got damn Wilder— Ishé Oluwa Kamau Ali Smith (@IsheSugarShay) October 16, 2022
Honestly he beats everyone but Fury, Joshua better to stay the hell away from Wilder. Usyk hmmmmm man I dunno if you could take that shit— Ishé Oluwa Kamau Ali Smith (@IsheSugarShay) October 16, 2022
Boom what a fucking shot— Enzo Maccarinelli (@theRealEnzoMac) October 16, 2022
@BronzeBomber most powerful puncher of all time ‼️ https://t.co/UBJxFlFRZL— Eddie Chambers (@champfasteddie) October 16, 2022
Loading comments...