Mikaela Mayer didn’t get the result she was looking for over the weekend when she faced Alycia Baumgardner in a women’s title unification match. In a closely contested battle Baumgardner would be on the winning edge of a split decision, and after the fight Mayer — who displayed pretty good sportsmanship after the cards were read — expressed her view on how the fight played out.

Mayer would emphasize that not only did she think she did enough to win the fight, she and her corner felt like they won the fight convincingly as the final bell sounded.

“I do believe I won strongly. I was very confident, my corner was confident, and you know my corner, my coach, he doesn’t mess around and he tells me the truth. We stuck to the game plan, I was out-boxing her and I clearly believe I won that decision. It is disappointing.”

Baumgardner’s face looked defeated at the end of number of rounds according to Mayer, which only bolstered her belief that she was doing enough. And according to Mayer, Baumgardner knows she didn’t really win that fight.

In the immediate aftermath of the fight Baumgardner summarily dismissed the idea of giving Mayer a rematch, but Mayer believes she certainly is deserving of one.

“I still want the biggest fights, and if Baumgardner doesn’t want to give me a rematch which she said yesterday — I think she should because I think I deserve a rematch, and I think I won and if she believes that she is the best she will give that to me — but if not, I am still going to go for the biggest fights.”

So if not Baumgarder, Mayer says she’s still interested in pursuing a fight with Katie Taylor, and believes she’s still plenty deserving of that kind of fight. For now, however, Mayer will have to see what offers come her way.