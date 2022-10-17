It’s October, folks, and we’ve had our first ‘Boo Boo’ sighting in a while as Demetrius Andrade was in attendance at the Wilder-Helenius card over the weekend. Speaking to Fight Hype, Andrade says he plans to make a move up to 168 pounds where he’s looking to take on some of the biggest names in the division. Andrade did omit the name Canelo Alvarez as he seems to be aware that’s not going to happen, and is instead looking towards some PBC fighters.

“We want next!” Andrade screamed into the camera following Plant’s stoppage. “168, we’re stepping up...(Plant) had his game plan, strategy — it took a long time but he finally found that spot, Dirrell wasn’t looking for it to come, and he caught him clean. I thought it was gonna go 12, for sure.

“I would definitely like that (Plant fight). I want to get in the ring, get a little rust off, and then in early 2023 be in there with Plant, for sure.”

Then when Andrade was asked about the perception that he ducked a fight with Janibek Alimkhanuly, Andrade replied:

“I’m moving up to 168, looking to fight them guys up there: Charlo, Caleb Plant, David Benavidez — somebody that’s doing something at the elite level like myself. And that’s what we’re looking forward to becoming to, three division world champion...everybody up there is a great fight and Andrade vs any of the last names is gonna be good. So at the end of the day they’re all good, stand-up fights.”