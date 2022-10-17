Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 2 agreed for February 4th

It will have been nearly a year by the time they once again step into the ring, but Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall are just about set for their rematch, as Mike Coppinger reports that the pair have “agreed to terms” for a February 4th meeting on UK soil.

Ben Shalom told the Daily Mail earlier today that he was looking to announce the fight, which will air on ESPN+, this week.

Aside from the obvious storyline of Catterall (26-1, 13 KO) attempting to go from beating Taylor (19-0, 13 KO) in the eyes of the public to handing “The Tartan Tornado” his first official loss, there’s some avenues of intrigue here.

The fight will be Taylor’s first under new trainer Joe McNally, who replaced Ben Davison last week, and only the WBO belt will be at stake after Taylor gave the WBA, WBC, and IBF the runaround.

There’s also the lingering question of whether Taylor can reliably make 140 anymore; he was adamant after their first meeting that any rematch would take place above the limit and blamed his poor performance on a bad cut.

We’ll keep you posted as more details emerge.