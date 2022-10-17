David Benavidez vs Jose Uzcategui being finalized for January

David Benavidez’s 2022 is officially a one-and-done affair, as ESPN’s Mike Coppinger reports that he is “finalizing a deal” to face former interim IBF champion Jose Uzcategui this coming January.

This is technically attempt number three at putting this fight together. Benavidez (26-0, 23 KO) pulled out of an August 2021 meeting after coming down with COVID, after which Uzcategui (31-4, 26 KO) tested positive for EPO ahead of a rescheduled November meeting.

Benavidez beat down Kyrone Davis in his stead before claiming the interim WBC super middleweight title with a mauling of David Lemieux in May, while Uzcategui stayed busy by stopping 21-19-1 Felipe Romero at cruiserweight.

Even without getting into the ethics/morals of tossing Uzcategui right back into a title fight after failing a drug test, it’s a garbage matchup, as “Bolivita” hasn’t beaten a competent opponent in more than four years.

The only way this is palatable is if it’s meant to set up a fight with no. 1 contender Caleb Plant or keep Benavidez busy until Canelo deigns to actually do his job and fight a mandatory challenger. It has no merits in and of itself.