Troy Williamson vs Josh Kelly official for December 2nd in Newcastle

We knew it was coming in December, but now we have a proper date. Troy Williamson is officially set to defend his British super welterweight title against Josh Kelly atop a December 2nd Channel 5 show in Newcastle.

Williamson (19-0-1, 14 KO) claimed his title with a vicious knockout of Ted Cheeseman in one of 2021’s more underrated bangers, then survived two knockdowns to outpoint Mason Cartwright in his inaugural defense. He’s easily the best foe Kelly (12-1-1, 7 KO) has faced since that disastrous loss to David Avanesyan last year, which sent “Pretty Boy” from 147 to 154.

Williamson and Kelly both sit in the WBO top 15, so a dominant victory could propel the winner onto the world stage. Not that they’ll be getting a world title shot anytime soon; WBO mandatory Tim Tszyu is reportedly next in the rotation and Jermell Charlo fights once per year.

“We’re two fighters flying the flag for the North East, but only one of us holds that British title,” said Williamson. “Every fight is going to be a tough fight at this level, especially when belts are on the line. I’m the champ, I’m undefeated, and I don’t think there’s anything he can throw at me that’ll stop my reign as super welterweight king as I move on to bigger and better things. One thing is for sure, and that’s fireworks.”

“This is set to be one of the North-East’s biggest fights in recent memory, and you can see exactly why,” said Kelly.

“Troy is British champion for a reason and he’s obviously a good fighter. However, he’s just another obstacle in the way of me achieving what I’m destined to achieve, and he’ll be taken care of.”