Deontay Wilder is back, Shields and Haney confirm their crowns, more: Boxing podcast for Oct. 18, 2022

Hey! It’s Tuesday, so that means it’s podcast day with myself and John Hansen here at Bad Left Hook.

We’re up later than usual this week, as we had to delay our normal recording schedule by a full day, but we’re here! We’ve got ALL that good boxing talk.

Furthermore, the delay means I am crunched for time getting this post up, so no timestamp detail this week, instead, keep it simple:

First Half: Fallout from a VERY busy boxing weekend, including Deontay Wilder’s return, big wins for Claressa Shields, Alycia Baumgardner, and Devin Haney, and more, including what could be next for various names we saw in action!

Fallout from a VERY busy boxing weekend, including Deontay Wilder’s return, big wins for Claressa Shields, Alycia Baumgardner, and Devin Haney, and more, including what could be next for various names we saw in action! Intermission: Tipping!

Tipping! Second Half: A preview of this weekend’s schedule including Golden Boy on Thursday, ShoBox on Friday, and the Saturday head-to-head for the ages, DAZN in Mexico and Triller in Kansas!

As always, thank you for listening! Back to all the normal stuff next week!

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.