As reports suggest that we’re nearing a junior welterweight rematch between Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall, who officially lost a much disputed split decision to Taylor the first time around, Catterall says he’s even more confident in his ability to compete at the highest level and looks to turn things up a notch.

There’s no question that Catterall was extremely frustrated that he came up short on the cards in his first meeting with Taylor, but says he’s even more motivated now knowing that he belongs.

“I wouldn’t say my motivation dipped after the fight, if anything it put the fire back in my belly. I dipped my toes in a world title fight for the first time, I didn’t get the nod but I certainly know I can hang with them in world title fights and I intend to go and be a force there,” said Catterall.

Catterall would continue by saying that he believes a world title needs to be convincingly taken from the champion, but reiterates his belief that he did exact that. What made things even more painful what the extreme emotional rollercoaster after he firmly believe he won that fight after the last bell, only to have everything fall apart in the announcement.

“It was frustrating, I was on cloud nine for a couple of minutes after the 12th bell and it come crashing down. I think you know when you’ve been in a ring. You’ve seen on my face after the fight I was celebrating. I’ve never celebrated as much because I knew I’d just done what a lot of people didn’t believe I could do.”

The lack of accountability by official judges is clearly something Catterall laments, but he now only has the future to look forward to as he aims to finalize this Taylor rematch to get the win he deserves. If Catterall can indeed raise his level from the last time we saw him, he could soon be making a big statement to the division.