Eubank vs Benn, more: Boxing TV and streaming schedule, how to watch for Oct. 6-8, 2022

Thursday, Oct. 6

DAZN and Social Media, 8:00 am ET, Eubank vs Benn press conference.

Friday, Oct. 7

DAZN and Social Media, 7:30 am ET, Eubank vs Benn weigh-in.

Saturday, Oct. 8

DAZN and Social Media, 10:45 am ET, Eubank vs Benn prelims.

DAZN, 2:00 pm ET, Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn. Some people like it, some people don’t, but there’s a lot of history in these two names and this matchup. There’s also a lot of money on the table for this in the UK, or at least that’s the hope. It’s a 157 lb catchweight, Benn going up 10 lbs and Eubank coming down about three. Personally, I am intrigued at least. The undercard is...well. It’s an undercard. Galal Yafai is an exciting prospect, Felix Cash vs Connor Coyle could potentially be decent if it turns out Coyle is better than expected, and Mary Romero vs Ellie Scotney is a good matchup, but there’s nothing of particular drawing interest. This is a main event show. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

SHO, 10:00 pm ET, Sebastian Fundora vs Carlos Ocampo. It’s hard to argue that Fundora vs Ocampo is really all that interesting on paper, nor Carlos Adames vs Juan Macias Montiel, but God, at least it’s some notable outlet boxing. A week off of anything really makes you hungry for even some Hormel chili ass boxing; maybe that’s what they all get together and do behind the scenes. “Let’s starve ‘em for a week. Make some junk look good.” But the rematch between Fernando Martinez and Jerwin Ancajas for Martinez’s IBF belt at 115 is a good fight, too. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.