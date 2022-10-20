Tyson Fury’s next fight is finally official, as he will indeed put his WBC heavyweight title on the line in a third fight with Derek Chisora on Dec. 3 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The announcement comes after a bogus retirement from Fury that nobody every really bought into, then earlier reports of this fight possibly happening, which was met with no excitement and was followed by a very public run of “failed negotiations” with Anthony Joshua, and then a return to the Chisora idea.

Fury (32-0-1, 23 KO) first fought Chisora back in 2011 for the British and Commonwealth titles, winning a wide 12-round decision. They met again in 2014, with Fury stopping Chisora after 10 rounds of a European and British title fight.

Now 38, Chisora (33-12, 23 KO) has lost three of his last four fights, but put himself back in position for a big payday here when he finally was on the winning side of a close split decision over Kubrat Pulev in July. Chisora was hopeful that he might get an opportunity at a big score before he walked away from the sport, and it seems he’ll get exactly that.

As for Fury, this fight gives him an opportunity to remain active as he looks towards a potential undisputed heavyweight title showdown with Oleksandr Usyk in the coming year.