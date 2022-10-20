Errol Spence Jr: Terence Crawford has been stalling for months, it’s not easy or fun to make 147

The saga between Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford continues, though seemingly with the two fighters and fight fans being no closer to seeing them in the ring against one another.

“(He’s) been stalling for months, I could’ve fought in November,” Spence Tweeted today. “Been fighting at this weight for over a decade, this shit ain’t easy or fun.”

The 32-year-old Spence (28-0, 22 KO) has indeed been fighting as a welterweight since turning pro in 2012, with only a few early fights giving him some contract weight room to come in a bit over that, and one fight with Chris van Heerden at junior middle in 2015. But dating back to his Nov. 2015 fight with Alejandro Barrera, Spence has weighed 147 or less on the scales each time.

At his age, with the fact that he is a pretty big welterweight and, by his own admission, sometimes puts on significant weight between bouts, it’s kind of amazing that he’s still at welterweight, especially in an era where so much emphasis has been put on division-hopping and winning belts in multiple divisions.

For instance, the 35-year-old Crawford (38-0, 29 KO) started as a lightweight, where he won his first world title in 2014, and then went undisputed at 140 between 2015 and 2017, then made the move to 147 in 2018.

Spence is at least hinting that the clock is ticking not only on this fight finally getting done — it was at one point expected for Nov. 19, but that is now off the table — but that the clock may be ticking on his time remaining at 147. He’s talked about moving up before, and if the Crawford fight for all four belts at 147 doesn’t get done, there may be nothing keeping him boiling down when he could instead go to 154 in 2023.

Spence last fought on Apr. 16, stopping Yordenis Ugas to add the WBA belt to the WBC and IBF titles he already held. Crawford hasn’t been in the ring since November of 2021, when he beat Shawn Porter and then announce he was leaving Top Rank, ostensibly to finally get the Spence fight.

For now, nothing exactly new on the Spence vs Crawford story, and if anything this leans toward bad news and the fight not happening at all. But sometimes you get something like this and then something finally gets done. Here’s hoping.