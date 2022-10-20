Jose Matias Romero replaces Jessie Magdaleno, meets Robeisy Ramirez on Lomachenko vs Ortiz undercard

One of October’s better fights collapsed earlier this month when a hand injury bounced Jessie Magdaleno from his October 29th clash with Robeisy Ramirez on the Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Jamaine Ortiz undercard. Luckily, Top Rank have now managed to scrounge up a replacement opponent in Argentina’s Jose Matias Romero.

“The opponent does not matter. I will put on a show October 29 in New York City,” Ramirez said. “I have the utmost respect for Romero, who took the fight on short notice. But once we get in that ring, I am coming full steam ahead at him for the win. ‘El Tren’ will not be derailed.”

Romero’s (26-2, 9 KO) two biggest fights came all the way up at lightweight, where he battled Isaac Cruz to a surprisingly competitive decision loss and subsequently got swept by Michel Rivera. Both of those guys are top-notch 135ers, to be fair, and you have to imagine that Romero will do a bit better in his natural weight class.

He’s a far cry from Magdaleno, obviously, but I’ve seen a hell of a lot worse on a week’s notice.