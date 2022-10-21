 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

ShoBox - Steen vs Agbeko: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Isaiah Steen faces Sena Agbeko in tonight’s ShoBox main event, with two more fights on the card.

By Scott Christ
/ new
Isaiah Steen faces Sena Agbeko in tonight’s ShoBox main event
Isaiah Steen faces Sena Agbeko in tonight’s ShoBox main event
Stephanie Trapp/SHOWTIME

ShoBox: The New Generation is back tonight with a tripleheader from Atlantic City, with Isaiah Steen facing Sena Agbeko in the 10-round super middleweight main event.

Along with the main event, Marquis Taylor will face Marlon Harrington in an eight-round junior middleweight bout, and Elvis Garcia takes on Moses Johnson in an eight-round meeting of unbeaten heavyweights.

We’ll be here at 9:30 pm ET with live updates, highlights, and results, with those updates coming in this stream:

We’ll also be chatting down in the comments section, as always. Join us tonight for this hot, exciting, gotta-see-it, must-watch ShoBox action!

Here’s the full card:

Main Card (SHO, 9:30 pm ET)

  • Isaiah Steen (16-0, 12 KO) vs Sena Agbeko (26-2, 21 KO), super middleweights, 10 rounds
  • Marquis Taylor (12-1-2, 1 KO) vs Marlon Harrington (8-0, 7 KO), junior middleweights, 8 rounds
  • Elvis Garcia (12-0, 9 KO) vs Moses Johnson (8-0-1, 7 KO), heavyweights, 8 rounds

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook