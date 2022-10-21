ShoBox - Steen vs Agbeko: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

ShoBox: The New Generation is back tonight with a tripleheader from Atlantic City, with Isaiah Steen facing Sena Agbeko in the 10-round super middleweight main event.
Along with the main event, Marquis Taylor will face Marlon Harrington in an eight-round junior middleweight bout, and Elvis Garcia takes on Moses Johnson in an eight-round meeting of unbeaten heavyweights.
We’ll be here at 9:30 pm ET with live updates, highlights, and results, with those updates coming in this stream:
We’ll also be chatting down in the comments section, as always. Join us tonight for this hot, exciting, gotta-see-it, must-watch ShoBox action!
Here’s the full card:
Main Card (SHO, 9:30 pm ET)
- Isaiah Steen (16-0, 12 KO) vs Sena Agbeko (26-2, 21 KO), super middleweights, 10 rounds
- Marquis Taylor (12-1-2, 1 KO) vs Marlon Harrington (8-0, 7 KO), junior middleweights, 8 rounds
- Elvis Garcia (12-0, 9 KO) vs Moses Johnson (8-0-1, 7 KO), heavyweights, 8 rounds
