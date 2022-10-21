Tyson Fury is gearing up for a third fight against Derek Chisora before the end of the year, and during a media press event Fury made it clear that he’s no longer interested in any proposed fight against Anthony Joshua from here on out.

Fury reasons that he’s wasted enough time dealing with Joshua and Matchroom after giving them a golden opportunity to regain a world title following his consecutive losses to Oleksandr Usyk, but now that ship has sailed and Joshua will never be presented another opportunity to face him inside the ring.

“He doesn’t have any belts. He doesn’t have anything that I need and there will not be a fight between me and him ever. Full stop,” Fury said. “There’s too much messing. I’m not going over it again. They’re too hard to deal with.”

Fury goes on to insist that Joshua’s team realized very early on that they didn’t want fight and deliberately slow-rolled negotiations to the point of collapse, all in an effort to publicly save face by feigning their interest in making it happen.

That’s all over and done with now, though, according to Fury, who openly calls out Joshua for being more of a businessman than a Spartan like himself.

“No Joshua, no more, no more wasting time,” he continued. “The way he is, he’s in a comfortable position and he’s worked hard for it. I’m not going to discredit his performances or discredit his achievements. What I can discredit is his lack of commitment to the British public.”

Should Fury properly deal with Chisora as will be expected, Fury promises he intends to fight three times in 2023, starting with Oleksandr Usyk in February. And while Fury says he was sincere about announcing his retirement previously, he realizes that he doesn’t have the wherewithal to live a normal life outside of boxing.

In fact, Fury openly admits that he’ll likely need professional help to assist his brain to make the transition from being a life-long fighting man to his post-boxing career.