Super middleweight contender David Morrell Jr is set to headline a Nov. 5 Showtime card against Kazakhstan’s Aidos Yerbossynuly at The Armory in Minneapolis.

The card will also feature two middleweight fights, both set for 10 rounds, with Yoelvis Gomez taking on former junior middleweight titleholder Jeison Rosario, plus Fiodor Czerkaszyn and Nathaniel Gallimore.

Morrell, 24, made his last appearance in June when he stopped Kalvin Henderson in the fourth round. And with only seven professional fights on his resume, Morrell (7-0, 6 KO) has already shown to be a force in the division, and the Cuban has also become a fan favorite in Minneapolis, where he lives.

“I’m going to take another step toward solidifying myself as the best super middleweight in the world,” said Morrell. “Yerbossynuly is a dangerous opponent who’s never tasted defeat. A win against him on Showtime, in front of a rowdy hometown crowd at The Armory, is going to catapult me into a fight with the biggest names in the sport.

“I’m going to be the next big fighter to shine on the national stage. Minnesota, be ready, because your hometown son is about to put on another spectacular show.”

Yerbossynuly, 30, earned this opportunity by knocking Lennox Allen in September 2021, and is looking to make his mark on a much bigger stage in this outing.

“I’ve had a great training camp with my amazing team that inspires me to push myself every day,” said Yerbossynuly(16-0, 11 KO). “We are descendants of Genghis Khan, and you will see the power of the Nomads. All of our hard work and sacrifice will pay off when I defeat David Morrell Jr and bring the world title back to Kazakhstan.”

The Showtime boradcast kicks off at 9 pm ET on Saturday, Nov. 5.