Lara vs Sanmartin: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Featherweight contender Mauricio Lara returns to action tonight in Mexico City, facing Colombia’s Jose Sanmartin in a 10-round main event on DAZN.
Live updates, highlights, and results will come in this thread starting at 8 pm ET:
Join us tonight!
Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)
- Mauricio Lara (24-2-1, 17 KO) vs Jose Sanmartin (33-5-1, 21 KO), featherweights, 10 rounds
- Angel Fierro (19-1-2, 15 KO) vs Jeremy Cuevas (14-1, 10 KO), lightweights, 10 rounds
- Reshat Mati (12-0, 7 KO) vs Leonel Rodriguez (10-2-1, 5 KO), junior welterweights, 10 rounds
- Alberto Mora (3-0, 3 KO) vs Diego Andrade (14-7-2, 1 KO), junior lightweights, 8 rounds
- Jonathan Lopez (8-0, 5 KO) vs Ulises Suarez Ortega (9-5-1, 6 KO), junior lightweights, 6 rounds
- Bek Nurmaganbet (7-0, 5 KO) vs Luciano Chaparro (6-5-3, 3 KO), super middleweights, 8 rounds
- Abilkhan Amankul (1-0, 1 KO) vs Yeasson Pacheco (6-0, 3 KO), middleweights, 8 rounds
Loading comments...