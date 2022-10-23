Paul vs Silva, Lomachenko, Katie Taylor, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for Oct. 26-29, 2022

Wednesday, Oct. 26

YouTube/Facebook/TikTok, 7:30 pm ET, Paul vs Silva media workout.

ProBox TV, 9:00 pm ET, Bryan Chevalier vs Cesar Juarez. I think we’ve definitely reached the point where it’s become very clear “what ProBox TV is all about.” There are some prospects and others in action, including Brian Ceballo, who is in the sort of fight he should have moved beyond three years ago.

Thursday, Oct. 27

DAZN and Social Media, 8:00 am ET, Taylor vs Carabajal press conference.

ESPN+ and Social Media, 1:00 pm ET, Lomachenko vs Ortiz press conference.

DAZN and Social Media, 4:00 pm ET, Diaz vs Zepeda press conference.

YouTube/Facebook/TikTok, 5:00 pm ET, Paul vs Silva press conference.

Friday, Oct. 28

DAZN and Social Media, 8:00 am ET, Taylor vs Carabajal weigh-in. We’ll have the results for you after everything is done.

TBA, Noon ET, Paul vs Silva actual weigh-in. As is tradition for Jake Paul fights, they’ll actually weigh-in for the commission early in the day, morning local time, and then have a ceremonial weigh-in for the public later. We’ll have the results of the weigh-in to you long before they do their ceremonial stuff later.

ESPN+, 3:30 pm ET, Guido Vianello vs Jay McFarlane. A card from Italy. Vianello, once a real Top Rank hope at heavyweight, is still trying to course-correct after his draw with Kingsley Ibeh in 2020, and his prospect star has taken a bit of a tumble since then. The show also features Mirko Natalizi vs Tony Dixon and a European 115 lb title fight between Stephanie Silva and Ewelina Pekalska, among other bouts.

ESPN+ and Social Media, 3:30 pm ET, Lomachenko vs Ortiz weigh-in. We’ll have the results for you after everything is done.

DAZN and Social Media, 4:00 pm ET, Diaz vs Zepeda weigh-in. We’ll have the results for you after everything is done.

YouTube/Facebook/TikTok, 8:00 pm ET, Paul vs Silva ceremonial weigh-in.

Saturday, Oct. 29

DAZN and Social Media, 12:45 pm ET, Taylor vs Carabajal prelims.

DAZN, 2:00 pm ET, Katie Taylor vs Karen Elizabeth Carabajal. Taylor returns to defend her undisputed lightweight championship in London against Carabajal, an unbeaten Argentine who will be a big underdog and has never been in the ring with anyone near Taylor’s level or accomplishments. The card also features Jordan Gill vs Kiko Martinez for the European featherweight title, which could be a terrific fight, plus Mary Romero vs Ellie Scotney for the European junior featherweight title, and Gary Cully vs Jaouad Belmehdi. Johnny Fisher is also in action, as are others. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

ESPN+, 5:30 pm ET, Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Jamaine Ortiz. This one is an ESPN+ exclusive, no “main card” portion on ESPN. The “post-show” is slated to begin at Midnight ET, so expect the main event around 10:30 or 11 ET, probably, but keep tabs if you’re itching not to miss it. A win here likely sets Loma up to face Devin Haney in the spring. Robeisy Ramirez is in the co-feature, though not against Jessie Magdaleno as was the original plan. Wil Esco will be on the live coverage. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

DAZN and Social Media, 7:00 pm ET, Diaz vs Zepeda prelims.

DAZN, 9:00 pm ET, JoJo Diaz vs William Zepeda. A matchup that has sort of slipped under the radar because Golden Boy and/or DAZN made the awful decision to bump it up a week to where it’s the third-biggest event on while it’s airing, but a good fight here. Diaz is a proven commodity, tough as hell, a good fighter and boxer, and Zepeda is trying to break through as a real contender. This is Zepeda’s chance to do that. Alexis Rocha and more on the undercard. John Hansen will be on the live coverage. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

PPV, 9:00 pm ET, Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva. If you’re just totally sick of the Jake Paul thing, I fully get it. For me, I’m pretty interested here, because while it’s “novelty” in a sense, it is a legitimate test for Paul’s skills. Silva may be 47, but he beat Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in a straight-up boxing match on the road in Mexico in 2021, and he is by far the best opponent Paul has fought to date. This isn’t Ben Askren, who can’t box, or Tyron Woodley, who mostly opts not to, this is a guy who could have made boxing a professional career if that were the thing he chose to focus on like 30 years ago. He is an all-time great fighter. Uriah Hall will face Le’Veon Bell which could be a horrible mistake for Bell, plus Ashton Sylve and more on the undercard. I’ll have your live coverage for this one. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.