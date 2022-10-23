Over the summer former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder released some summertime vibes with his breakout performance on the track ‘Everything,’ featuring his brother Marsellos. Summer’s now over, but Wilder hasn’t forgotten about all of ya’ll, so has now released the official music video to the track which can be seen in full above.

For those still clinging to thoughts of warm weather, palm trees and the like, Deontay’s got you covered with the visuals. You will, however, have to make due without Marsellos, though, who’s curiously absent from the video. We do get plenty cameos of Malik Scott as a consolation, however.

Wilder, who had taken some time away from boxing following two stoppage defeats to Tyson Fury, recently returned to it last week — if only briefly — when he smashed Robert Helenius in the opening round. Wilder’s next outing has yet to be formally scheduled, but it’s nice to know that if the fight game doesn’t work out the billboard charts always await.

Go run it up for the Bronze Bomber.