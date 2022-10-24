WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has been officially scheduled for a December 3 trilogy match with Derek Chisora, despite having twice handled him. And so with most expecting another repeat, his Top Rank promoter Bob Arum tells Sky Sports that he’s anticipating the start of negotiations to stage an undisputed heavyweight title unification match with Oleksandr Usyk later on this week.

Arum says Usyk and his manager Egis Klimas will be on hand for Vasiliy Lomachenko’s fight this weekend, and is looking forward to engaging them in preliminary discussions for a big heavyweight bout.

“Egis and Oleksandr Usyk will be there and I’ll be having dinner with them without any question, probably the Thursday night before the fight and so I’ll have a very long discussion with them about what their plans are and when it could be in their best interests to get the fight on. “I know from previous conversations with both of them that they want that fight against Tyson Fury.”

Arum would continue by saying if there’s anyone out there who has a shot to take out Fury, it’s Usyk, so what better way to get Fury prepared than to have him face Chisora who gave Usyk some tough rounds when he made the move to heavyweight.

For now, however, Arum at least says he’s not planning on counting his chickens on an Usyk fight too soon, and it’s looking to sign any deals until after the Chisora fight is formally dealt with. That said, Arum expresses his confidence that a Fury-Usyk fight will come to pass.