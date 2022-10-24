Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia in the works for January in Las Vegas

One of boxing’s most-talked-about matchups could be on the horizon, as Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix reports that Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia have “agreed to the framework of a deal” for a January bout in Las Vegas.

The current “significant obstacle” for the fight, which would take place at a 136-pound catchweight to accommodate Garcia’s (23-0, 19 KO) recent move to 140, is the broadcaster. Per Mannix, Mayweather Promotions and PBC are adamant that it air exclusively on Showtime PPV in the States, while DAZN is “unwilling to sign off” unless they’re involved.

This is eerily similar to the issues that sank Jermall Charlo vs. Jaime Munguia, so any enthusiasm should be tempered appropriately. Much as I enjoy watching potential mega-events collapse under the weight of the egos at play, though, I’m hopeful this one comes through. These are two of the most popular, widely-known young fighters in the sport, and their respective styles should make for either a vicious war or a sudden, violent finish.

Plus, I think 2022’s given me my fill of schadenfreude. I’m aching for some ethically sourced joy.