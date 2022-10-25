 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva preview, Spence-Crawford is off, Fury-Chisora is on, more: Boxing podcast for Oct. 25, 2022

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva leads a packed weekend in boxing, plus a ton on what’s happening outside the ring right now.

By Scott Christ and John N. Hansen
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva leads a packed weekend in boxing
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

It’s Tuesday, and you know what that means! Wayne’s World! Wayne’s World! Party ti—no, it’s a podcast time here at Bad Left Hook with myself and John Hansen.

We’re NOT going to go over a bunch of fights you’ve already pretty much forgotten about and moved on from over this past weekend, and in part that’s because we had a lot of stuff outside the ring going on this week, so here’s the quick breakdown:

  • First Half: Spence vs Crawford is off, Fury vs Chisora is on, plus next fights for Gennadiy Golovkin, Dillian Whyte, and the Taylor vs Catterall rematch
  • Intermission: Halloween crap!
  • Second Half: Previews for Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva, returns for Vasiliy Lomachenko and Katie Taylor, and JoJo Diaz vs William Zepeda on a packed weekend!

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.

