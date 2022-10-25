Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva preview, Spence-Crawford is off, Fury-Chisora is on, more: Boxing podcast for Oct. 25, 2022

It’s Tuesday, and you know what that means! Wayne’s World! Wayne’s World! Party ti—no, it’s a podcast time here at Bad Left Hook with myself and John Hansen.
We’re NOT going to go over a bunch of fights you’ve already pretty much forgotten about and moved on from over this past weekend, and in part that’s because we had a lot of stuff outside the ring going on this week, so here’s the quick breakdown:
- First Half: Spence vs Crawford is off, Fury vs Chisora is on, plus next fights for Gennadiy Golovkin, Dillian Whyte, and the Taylor vs Catterall rematch
- Intermission: Halloween crap!
- Second Half: Previews for Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva, returns for Vasiliy Lomachenko and Katie Taylor, and JoJo Diaz vs William Zepeda on a packed weekend!
If the embeddable player doesn't show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here.
Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.
